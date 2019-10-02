FlexShares Disciplined Duration MBS Index Fund (NASDAQ:MBSD) Increases Dividend to $0.06 Per Share

FlexShares Disciplined Duration MBS Index Fund (NASDAQ:MBSD) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, September 30th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.063 per share on Monday, October 7th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. This is an increase from FlexShares Disciplined Duration MBS Index Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

FlexShares Disciplined Duration MBS Index Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 10.6% annually over the last three years.

NASDAQ MBSD opened at $23.59 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.37. FlexShares Disciplined Duration MBS Index Fund has a fifty-two week low of $22.62 and a fifty-two week high of $23.69.

