First Horizon National Corp (NYSE:FHN) Receives $18.31 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of First Horizon National Corp (NYSE:FHN) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.19.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FHN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised First Horizon National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on First Horizon National in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James raised First Horizon National from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Bank of America raised First Horizon National from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on First Horizon National from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of FHN stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $15.90. 2,515,097 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,219,390. First Horizon National has a 12-month low of $12.30 and a 12-month high of $17.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.06.

First Horizon National (NYSE:FHN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.05. First Horizon National had a return on equity of 10.14% and a net margin of 24.57%. The business had revenue of $461.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. First Horizon National’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that First Horizon National will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. First Horizon National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.72%.

In other First Horizon National news, insider Michael E. Kisber sold 110,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total value of $1,769,281.11. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 422,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,759,854.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider David T. Popwell sold 53,779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.89, for a total value of $854,548.31. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 385,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,119,588.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 275,616 shares of company stock valued at $4,409,979 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of First Horizon National by 45.1% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,740,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,921,000 after purchasing an additional 852,162 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in shares of First Horizon National by 3.8% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 55,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in shares of First Horizon National by 22.5% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 15,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. CNA Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of First Horizon National by 6.5% in the first quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 92,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of First Horizon National by 10.8% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 82,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.65% of the company’s stock.

About First Horizon National

First Horizon National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Tennessee Bank National Association that provides various financial services. It operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. The company offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

