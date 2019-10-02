Finning International (TSE:FTT) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $23.12

Finning International Inc. (TSE:FTT)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $23.12 and traded as high as $22.86. Finning International shares last traded at $22.58, with a volume of 164,094 shares traded.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James set a C$28.00 price target on shares of Finning International and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Finning International from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Finning International from C$34.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a C$25.00 target price on shares of Finning International in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$27.75.

The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$22.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$23.12. The company has a market cap of $3.81 billion and a PE ratio of 18.97.

Finning International (TSE:FTT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.44 by C$0.10. The firm had revenue of C$2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.78 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Finning International Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Finning International Inc engages in selling, servicing, and renting heavy equipment, engines, and related products in Canada, South America, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. It serves various industries, including mining, construction, agriculture, governmental, paving, and forestry, as well as various power system applications.

