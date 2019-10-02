FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.39.

Several research analysts have commented on FARO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FARO Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of FARO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of FARO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Get FARO Technologies alerts:

In other news, Director John Donofrio sold 2,873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.43, for a total value of $150,631.39. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,104,962.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of FARO Technologies by 82.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,253 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in FARO Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $180,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in FARO Technologies by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,765 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in FARO Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $298,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its position in FARO Technologies by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 7,250 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. 98.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ FARO traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.07. The company had a trading volume of 5,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,158. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. FARO Technologies has a one year low of $37.58 and a one year high of $63.22. The company has a market cap of $806.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.26 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.64 and its 200-day moving average is $49.99.

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.27. FARO Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.75% and a positive return on equity of 3.42%. The business had revenue of $93.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that FARO Technologies will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

FARO Technologies Company Profile

FARO Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports software driven three-dimensional (3D) measurement and imaging solutions. It operates through three segments: 3D Manufacturing, Construction BIM, and Emerging Verticals. The company offers FaroArm, a combination of a portable articulated measurement arm, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; and FARO ScanArm, a FaroArm equipped with a hard probe and non-contact laser line probe to measure products.

See Also: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for FARO Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FARO Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.