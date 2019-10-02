FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.39.
Several research analysts have commented on FARO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FARO Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of FARO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of FARO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.
In other news, Director John Donofrio sold 2,873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.43, for a total value of $150,631.39. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,104,962.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
NASDAQ FARO traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.07. The company had a trading volume of 5,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,158. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. FARO Technologies has a one year low of $37.58 and a one year high of $63.22. The company has a market cap of $806.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.26 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.64 and its 200-day moving average is $49.99.
FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.27. FARO Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.75% and a positive return on equity of 3.42%. The business had revenue of $93.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that FARO Technologies will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.
FARO Technologies Company Profile
FARO Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports software driven three-dimensional (3D) measurement and imaging solutions. It operates through three segments: 3D Manufacturing, Construction BIM, and Emerging Verticals. The company offers FaroArm, a combination of a portable articulated measurement arm, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; and FARO ScanArm, a FaroArm equipped with a hard probe and non-contact laser line probe to measure products.
