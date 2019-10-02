Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fanhua Inc. is a provider of financial services. Its product and services comprises property, casualty and life insurance products and insurance claims adjusting services. The company’s online segment includes CNpad, a mobile sales support application, Baoxian.com, an online entry portal for comparing and purchasing health, accident, travel and homeowner insurance products and eHuzhu a non-profit online mutual aid. Fanhua Inc. formerly known as CNinsure Inc. is headquatered in Guangzhou, China. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Fanhua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. CICC Research cut shares of Fanhua from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Fanhua in a research note on Monday, July 29th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Fanhua from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fanhua presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

FANH traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.81. 147,583 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 307,819. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.05 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Fanhua has a one year low of $19.39 and a one year high of $35.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.14.

Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $130.87 million for the quarter. Fanhua had a return on equity of 20.59% and a net margin of 15.68%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fanhua will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in Fanhua during the second quarter worth about $69,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fanhua during the second quarter worth approximately $89,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fanhua during the second quarter worth approximately $112,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Fanhua by 4,537.0% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 4,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Fanhua by 16.7% during the second quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 8,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 1,276 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.32% of the company’s stock.

Fanhua Company Profile

Fanhua Inc distributes insurance products in China. It operates through two segments, Insurance Agency and Claims Adjusting. The Insurance Agency segment provides property and casualty insurance products, including automobile, individual accident, travel, disability income, commercial property, construction, and other property and casualty products; and life insurance products, such as individual health, individual whole life, individual term life, individual endowment life, and individual annuity, as well as group life and participating insurance products.

