Express (NYSE:EXPR) Trading Down 7.1%

Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR)’s stock price traded down 7.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.03 and last traded at $3.14, 1,521,345 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 17% from the average session volume of 1,836,242 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.38.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Express from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. MKM Partners set a $3.00 price objective on Express and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. B. Riley set a $4.00 price objective on Express and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Express has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.40.
The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $223.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 0.92.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Express by 126.4% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 51,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 28,850 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association lifted its position in shares of Express by 40.3% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 49,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 14,323 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Express by 42.2% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 38,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 11,357 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Express by 50.3% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 111,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 37,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Express by 198.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,385,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587,294 shares in the last quarter.
Express Company Profile (NYSE:EXPR)
Express, Inc operates as an apparel and accessories retailer. It offers apparel and accessories for women and men for work, casual, jeanswear, and going-out occasions. The company sells its products through its e-commerce Website, express.com; and mobile app, as well as franchisees Express locations in Latin America.
