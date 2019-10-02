Express (NYSE:EXPR) Trading Down 7.1%

Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR)’s stock price traded down 7.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.03 and last traded at $3.14, 1,521,345 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 17% from the average session volume of 1,836,242 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.38.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Express from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. MKM Partners set a $3.00 price objective on Express and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. B. Riley set a $4.00 price objective on Express and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Express has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.40.

Get Express alerts:

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $223.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 0.92.

Express (NYSE:EXPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.02. Express had a positive return on equity of 0.34% and a negative net margin of 0.62%. The business had revenue of $472.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Express, Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Express by 126.4% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 51,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 28,850 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association lifted its position in shares of Express by 40.3% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 49,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 14,323 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Express by 42.2% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 38,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 11,357 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Express by 50.3% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 111,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 37,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Express by 198.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,385,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587,294 shares in the last quarter.

Express Company Profile (NYSE:EXPR)

Express, Inc operates as an apparel and accessories retailer. It offers apparel and accessories for women and men for work, casual, jeanswear, and going-out occasions. The company sells its products through its e-commerce Website, express.com; and mobile app, as well as franchisees Express locations in Latin America.

Further Reading: Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.