Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) Stake Trimmed by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp lowered its stake in Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,424 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 6,443 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $12,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EXPE. ETRADE Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Expedia Group by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 19,933 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $2,652,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in Expedia Group by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 775 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. boosted its position in Expedia Group by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 3,775 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Commonwealth Bank of Australia boosted its position in Expedia Group by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 9,706 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Korea Investment CORP boosted its position in Expedia Group by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 4,500 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 80.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Expedia Group stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $134.58. 326,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,401,407. The stock has a market cap of $19.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.98, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. Expedia Group Inc has a twelve month low of $108.11 and a twelve month high of $144.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $130.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.07.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The online travel company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 5.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Expedia Group Inc will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. This is a positive change from Expedia Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. Expedia Group’s payout ratio is currently 28.27%.

In other news, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 3,300 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.53, for a total transaction of $430,749.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,978,554.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.98, for a total value of $6,649,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 477,677 shares in the company, valued at $63,521,487.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 117,671 shares of company stock valued at $15,635,833. 20.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EXPE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup set a $140.00 price objective on Expedia Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Expedia Group to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine lowered Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Expedia Group from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Expedia Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.57.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Core OTA, Trivago, HomeAway, and Egencia segments. The company facilitates the booking of hotel rooms, alternative accommodations, airline seats, car rentals, and destination services from its travel suppliers; and acts as an agent in the transactions.

