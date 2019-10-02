EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Stake Boosted by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG increased its stake in EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 30.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 325,494 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,920 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.25% of EXACT Sciences worth $38,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in EXACT Sciences by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,521,644 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,360,016,000 after acquiring an additional 309,043 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in EXACT Sciences by 216.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,303,930 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $389,996,000 after acquiring an additional 2,261,394 shares in the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC grew its stake in EXACT Sciences by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 2,005,394 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $173,707,000 after acquiring an additional 107,603 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in EXACT Sciences by 221.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,535,780 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $181,283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in EXACT Sciences by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,101,735 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $130,048,000 after acquiring an additional 5,112 shares in the last quarter. 87.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 1,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.93, for a total value of $205,669.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,052,592.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey Thomas Elliott sold 9,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.60, for a total value of $1,039,632.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,330,867.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,116 shares of company stock valued at $1,628,440. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ EXAS traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $89.99. The stock had a trading volume of 58,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,078,671. The company has a market capitalization of $11.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.26 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $111.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.81. EXACT Sciences Co. has a 52 week low of $53.06 and a 52 week high of $123.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 2.79.

EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The medical research company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $199.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.18 million. EXACT Sciences had a negative return on equity of 28.90% and a negative net margin of 35.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 94.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.30) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that EXACT Sciences Co. will post -1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on EXAS. Leerink Swann reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of EXACT Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. UBS Group lifted their target price on EXACT Sciences from $120.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of EXACT Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. BidaskClub cut EXACT Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised EXACT Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.91.

EXACT Sciences Profile

Exact Sciences Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, focuses on developing products for the early detection and prevention of various cancers in the United States. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer.

