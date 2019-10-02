EVO Payments Inc (NASDAQ:EVOP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $155.54 Million

Equities analysts expect EVO Payments Inc (NASDAQ:EVOP) to post $155.54 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for EVO Payments’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $154.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $156.90 million. EVO Payments posted sales of $144.76 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that EVO Payments will report full year sales of $603.14 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $600.96 million to $604.89 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $656.13 million, with estimates ranging from $649.08 million to $661.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow EVO Payments.

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $122.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.10 million. EVO Payments had a negative return on equity of 4.80% and a negative net margin of 6.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on EVOP shares. ValuEngine cut EVO Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of EVO Payments in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered EVO Payments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.44.

In other news, EVP Michael L. Reidenbach sold 2,000 shares of EVO Payments stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.97, for a total transaction of $57,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 362,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,503,450.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael L. Reidenbach sold 4,000 shares of EVO Payments stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.18, for a total value of $124,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,533 shares of company stock valued at $889,650 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 61.16% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EVOP. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of EVO Payments by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in EVO Payments in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in EVO Payments in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in EVO Payments in the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its holdings in EVO Payments by 1,250.0% in the 1st quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.85% of the company’s stock.

EVOP traded down $0.79 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.94. The company had a trading volume of 297,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,810. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.12. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.20, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.65. EVO Payments has a 12-month low of $21.81 and a 12-month high of $31.93.

EVO Payments Company Profile

EVO Payments, Inc operates as an integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor servicing approximately 550,000 merchants. The company processes approximately 950 million transactions in North America and approximately 2.1 billion transactions in Europe. Its payment and commerce solutions consist of gateway solutions, online fraud prevention and management reporting, online hosted payments page capabilities, security tokenization, and encryption solutions at the point-of-sale and online; dynamic currency conversion; loyalty offers; and other ancillary solutions.

