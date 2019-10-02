Evedo Price Tops $0.0063 (EVED)

Evedo (CURRENCY:EVED) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 2nd. Evedo has a total market cap of $48,798.00 and $149.00 worth of Evedo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Evedo token can now be purchased for $0.0063 or 0.00000077 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex and P2PB2B. Over the last seven days, Evedo has traded up 2.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00038390 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00006270 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $443.39 or 0.05361610 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000426 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000304 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0872 or 0.00001054 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000163 BTC.

About Evedo

EVED is a token. Evedo’s total supply is 17,756,590 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,684,771 tokens. Evedo’s official Twitter account is @evedotoken . Evedo’s official website is www.evedo.co

Evedo Token Trading

Evedo can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and BitForex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Evedo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Evedo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Evedo using one of the exchanges listed above.

