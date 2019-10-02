EUTELSAT COMMUN/S (OTCMKTS:ETCMY) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.52

EUTELSAT COMMUN/S (OTCMKTS:ETCMY) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.52 and traded as low as $4.48. EUTELSAT COMMUN/S shares last traded at $4.48, with a volume of 1,300 shares changing hands.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.45 and its 200 day moving average is $4.52.

About EUTELSAT COMMUN/S (OTCMKTS:ETCMY)

Eutelsat Communications SA, a private telecommunications satellite operator, engages in the design, establishment, operation, and maintenance of satellite telecommunications systems. The company offers broadcast and media services, including broadcasting services, such as video neighborhoods, dual reception, regional broadcasting, digital terrestrial television, and direct-to-home (DTH) services; high definition television and ultra-high definition services; smart services comprising connected television (TV), multiscreen delivery, and electronic program guide; and professional video services that include full-time or ad hoc capacity and services for broadcasting to homes equipped for DTH reception or connected to cable and IP networks.

