Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $168.80.

EEFT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Euronet Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. BidaskClub upgraded Euronet Worldwide from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $180.00 price target on Euronet Worldwide and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th.

In related news, CEO Juan Bianchi sold 20,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.51, for a total value of $3,201,794.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,994 shares in the company, valued at $3,201,794.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Euronet Worldwide in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Euronet Worldwide in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in Euronet Worldwide in the second quarter valued at about $102,000. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC bought a new position in Euronet Worldwide in the first quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in Euronet Worldwide by 144.9% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 786 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EEFT traded down $4.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $143.56. 378,395 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 463,465. Euronet Worldwide has a twelve month low of $91.78 and a twelve month high of $171.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.04, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.67.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.04). Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 24.94% and a net margin of 10.08%. The firm had revenue of $691.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $691.90 million. As a group, analysts predict that Euronet Worldwide will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Euronet Worldwide Company Profile

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Financial Transaction (EFT) Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

