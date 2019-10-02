ETHLend 24 Hour Volume Reaches $158,164.00 (LEND)

ETHLend (CURRENCY:LEND) traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 2nd. One ETHLend token can now be purchased for about $0.0045 or 0.00000047 BTC on major exchanges including Binance, ABCC, Kucoin and BiteBTC. ETHLend has a total market cap of $5.10 million and $158,164.00 worth of ETHLend was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ETHLend has traded down 7.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003033 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012147 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.71 or 0.00189936 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $83.66 or 0.01011600 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000716 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00023762 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.46 or 0.00090256 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

ETHLend Profile

ETHLend was first traded on August 15th, 2017. ETHLend’s total supply is 1,299,999,942 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,357,877 tokens. The official message board for ETHLend is medium.com/@ethlend1 . The official website for ETHLend is ethlend.io . The Reddit community for ETHLend is /r/ETHlend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ETHLend’s official Twitter account is @ethlend1 and its Facebook page is accessible here

ETHLend Token Trading

ETHLend can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Bibox, Gate.io, HitBTC, BiteBTC, ABCC, OKEx, Binance, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Kyber Network and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ETHLend directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ETHLend should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ETHLend using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

