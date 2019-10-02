Espers (ESP) Price Down 43% This Week

Espers (CURRENCY:ESP) traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 2nd. One Espers coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptohub, CoinExchange and Livecoin. Espers has a total market cap of $320,694.00 and $525.00 worth of Espers was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Espers has traded 43% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.67 or 0.00845064 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00031041 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.24 or 0.00206188 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded up 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000754 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00005669 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00072566 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001893 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003707 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Espers Profile

Espers is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the HMQ1725 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 12th, 2016. Espers’ total supply is 22,888,373,670 coins. The official website for Espers is espers.io . The Reddit community for Espers is /r/esperscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Espers’ official Twitter account is @CryptoCoderz and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Espers

Espers can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Cryptohub and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Espers directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Espers should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Espers using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

