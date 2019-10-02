EQM Midstream Partners (NYSE:EQM) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

EQM Midstream Partners (NYSE:EQM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $37.00 price target on the pipeline company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.62% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “EQT Midstream Partners, LP is formed to own, operate, acquire and develop midstream assets in the Appalachian Basin. The Company provides substantially all of its natural gas transmission, storage and gathering services under contracts with fixed reservation and/or usage fees. It operates primarily in the Marcellus Shale area of southern Pennsylvania and northern West Virginia. EQT Midstream Partners, LP is based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. “

EQM has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group raised EQM Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on EQM Midstream Partners from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $46.00 price target on EQM Midstream Partners and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $42.00 price target on EQM Midstream Partners and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.55.

Shares of EQM Midstream Partners stock traded down $0.42 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 836,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 691,829. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. EQM Midstream Partners has a one year low of $28.44 and a one year high of $53.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 0.97.

EQM Midstream Partners (NYSE:EQM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.04). EQM Midstream Partners had a net margin of 32.78% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The business had revenue of $406.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $401.94 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that EQM Midstream Partners will post 4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in EQM Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Lee Financial Co bought a new stake in EQM Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $92,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in EQM Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $148,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in EQM Midstream Partners by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC raised its holdings in EQM Midstream Partners by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 6,028 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. 38.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EQM Midstream Partners, LP owns, operates, acquires, and develops midstream assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering, Transmission, and Water. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned approximately 700 miles of high-pressure gathering lines and 1,500 miles of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) regulated low-pressure gathering lines; approximately 950 miles of FERC regulated interstate pipelines; and approximately 160 miles of pipelines.

