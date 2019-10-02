EP Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 5,463 Shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 77.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,485 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,463 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $2,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MMM. Destination Wealth Management boosted its stake in 3M by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 1,841 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Northwest Bancshares Inc. boosted its position in shares of 3M by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 1,427 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. boosted its position in shares of 3M by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 2,408 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of 3M by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 2,776 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Notis McConarty Edward boosted its position in shares of 3M by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Notis McConarty Edward now owns 25,814 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,474,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MMM traded down $5.84 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $158.56. 1,532,695 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,460,129. The company has a market capitalization of $94.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. 3M Co has a 52-week low of $154.00 and a 52-week high of $219.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $163.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $178.52.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $8.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.10 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 55.05% and a net margin of 15.27%. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.59 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that 3M Co will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $1.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $5.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is 55.07%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MMM. Bank of America dropped their price target on 3M from $193.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. UBS Group dropped their price target on 3M from $201.00 to $182.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $179.00 price target on 3M and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on 3M from $180.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on 3M from $177.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.23.

In related news, insider John Patrick Banovetz sold 1,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.40, for a total transaction of $177,216.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,017,969.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

