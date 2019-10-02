Envion 24 Hour Volume Hits $3,875.00 (EVN)

Envion (CURRENCY:EVN) traded 6.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 1st. In the last week, Envion has traded up 30% against the US dollar. One Envion token can currently be bought for $0.13 or 0.00001524 BTC on major exchanges including Token Store and YoBit. Envion has a total market cap of $15.06 million and approximately $3,875.00 worth of Envion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002996 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012127 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.78 or 0.00190393 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $83.65 or 0.01009237 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000707 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00022507 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.48 or 0.00090189 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Envion Token Profile

Envion’s launch date was December 1st, 2017. Envion’s total supply is 127,425,494 tokens and its circulating supply is 119,204,516 tokens. Envion’s official Twitter account is @envion_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Envion is www.envion.org

Envion Token Trading

Envion can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Token Store and YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Envion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Envion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Envion using one of the exchanges listed above.

