Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Enservco Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as low as $0.24. Enservco shares last traded at $0.24, with a volume of 543 shares trading hands.

Get Enservco alerts:

Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $7.21 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Enservco stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Enservco Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) by 30.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,396,840 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 323,625 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 2.57% of Enservco worth $525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Enservco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides oil field services to the onshore oil and natural gas industry in the United States. The company operates through Well Enhancement Services, Water Transfer Services, Water Hauling Services, and Construction Services segments. It offers frac water heating, hot oiling, pressure testing, acidizing, water transfer, bacteria and scale treatment, freshwater and saltwater hauling, fluid disposal, frac tank rental, well site construction, and other general oil field services.

Featured Article: SEC Filing

Receive News & Ratings for Enservco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enservco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.