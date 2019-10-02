Energous Corp (NASDAQ:WATT) COO Sells $13,489.16 in Stock

Energous Corp (NASDAQ:WATT) COO Cesar Johnston sold 4,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.32, for a total value of $13,489.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 299,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $995,694.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Cesar Johnston also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 16th, Cesar Johnston sold 16,875 shares of Energous stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.58, for a total value of $60,412.50.

Shares of Energous stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $3.14. The company had a trading volume of 307,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 653,133. Energous Corp has a one year low of $3.10 and a one year high of $11.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.51. The firm has a market cap of $104.48 million, a PE ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 1.77.

Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.05. Energous had a negative return on equity of 172.39% and a negative net margin of 11,509.27%. The firm had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.12 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Energous Corp will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WATT. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.25 price target on shares of Energous in a report on Saturday, July 20th. ValuEngine raised Energous from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Energous has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.86.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Energous during the second quarter valued at $44,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Energous by 155.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 13,421 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Energous during the second quarter valued at $2,725,000. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Energous by 96.2% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 30,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 14,713 shares during the period. Finally, Brave Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Energous by 182.3% during the second quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 21,395 shares during the period. 24.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Energous

Energous Corporation develops wire-free charging solutions. The company develops WattUp wireless power technology that consists of semiconductor chipsets, software controls, hardware designs, and antennas that enables radio frequency based wire-free charging for electronic devices. It has a collaboration with vivo Global to explore integrating WattUp into smartphone designs that charge wirelessly over-the-air.

