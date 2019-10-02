Energo (TSL) Achieves Market Cap of $349,449.00

Energo (CURRENCY:TSL) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 2nd. Over the last week, Energo has traded down 14.3% against the US dollar. One Energo token can currently be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges including Coinnest, Gate.io, CoinBene and CoinEgg. Energo has a market capitalization of $349,449.00 and $2,106.00 worth of Energo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00038241 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00006248 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $441.75 or 0.05351962 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000422 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000299 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0872 or 0.00001056 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000163 BTC.

About Energo

TSL is a token. It was first traded on November 25th, 2017. Energo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 602,378,920 tokens. Energo’s official Twitter account is @Energo Labs . The official website for Energo is www.energolabs.com . Energo’s official message board is blog.energolabs.com

Buying and Selling Energo

Energo can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Coinrail, CoinBene, Coinnest and CoinEgg. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Energo using one of the exchanges listed above.

