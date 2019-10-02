Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) Shares Gap Up to $2.27

Endeavour Silver Corp (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.19, but opened at $2.27. Endeavour Silver shares last traded at $2.36, with a volume of 3,777,507 shares trading hands.

EXK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Endeavour Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Noble Financial raised shares of Endeavour Silver to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Endeavour Silver from $3.00 to $4.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Endeavour Silver from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Endeavour Silver currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.13.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.54 and its 200 day moving average is $2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 2.54. The company has a market cap of $328.13 million, a PE ratio of -26.22 and a beta of 0.19.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The mining company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Endeavour Silver had a negative net margin of 25.06% and a negative return on equity of 21.18%. The firm had revenue of $29.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.00 million. On average, analysts expect that Endeavour Silver Corp will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Endeavour Silver by 18.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,685,225 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $13,705,000 after buying an additional 1,040,000 shares during the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Endeavour Silver in the second quarter worth $782,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Endeavour Silver by 16.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 32,144 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 4,493 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Endeavour Silver by 4.8% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 246,200 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 11,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Endeavour Silver by 15.8% in the second quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 768,634 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,568,000 after buying an additional 104,716 shares during the last quarter. 18.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mining properties in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold deposits and precious metals. The company has interests in three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, including the Guanaceví mine in Durango; the Bolañitos mine in Guanajuato; and the El Cubo mine in Guanajuato.

