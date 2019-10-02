Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) CMO Chris Bruzzo Sells 1,800 Shares of Stock

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) CMO Chris Bruzzo sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.93, for a total transaction of $172,674.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 35,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,393,619.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Chris Bruzzo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 10th, Chris Bruzzo sold 6,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00.

EA traded down $2.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $94.25. 2,673,969 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,996,112. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $97.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.82. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.91 and a 1-year high of $118.17. The stock has a market cap of $28.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.98, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.97.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The game software company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $743.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $724.55 million. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 19.63% and a net margin of 42.75%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EA. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $121.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Electronic Arts presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.64.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EA. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 24,877.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,698,642 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $374,525,000 after purchasing an additional 3,683,834 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 10.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,439,841 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,670,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598,653 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 1,091.0% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,263,601 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $128,421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157,504 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 15.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,715,803 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $680,043,000 after purchasing an additional 913,279 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Franchise Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 35.4% in the second quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 3,421,561 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $346,467,000 after purchasing an additional 894,736 shares during the period. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

