Electrameccanica Vehicles (NASDAQ:SOLO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Electrameccanica Vehicles (NASDAQ:SOLO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. is engaged in the planning, development and manufacturing of single person electric vehicles. Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “

Get Electrameccanica Vehicles alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Aegis initiated coverage on Electrameccanica Vehicles in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised Electrameccanica Vehicles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Roth Capital initiated coverage on Electrameccanica Vehicles in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.19.

Shares of NASDAQ SOLO traded down $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.76. 6,025 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 160,294. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.34 and a 200-day moving average of $2.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.61 million, a P/E ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 16.81 and a quick ratio of 16.24. Electrameccanica Vehicles has a 52-week low of $0.90 and a 52-week high of $7.48.

Electrameccanica Vehicles (NASDAQ:SOLO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). The business had revenue of $0.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 million. Electrameccanica Vehicles had a negative return on equity of 71.71% and a negative net margin of 3,769.20%. Analysts expect that Electrameccanica Vehicles will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Electrameccanica Vehicles stock. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp (NASDAQ:SOLO) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 29,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000. Advisory Services Network LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Electrameccanica Vehicles as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 1.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Electrameccanica Vehicles

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp., a development-stage company, plans, develops, manufactures, and sells single person electric vehicles under the SOLO name for mass markets. It operates in two segments, Electric Vehicles and Custom Build Vehicles. The company also develops and manufactures high end custom built vehicles.

Featured Story: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Electrameccanica Vehicles (SOLO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Electrameccanica Vehicles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electrameccanica Vehicles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.