Elastos 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $2.93 Million (ELA)

Elastos (CURRENCY:ELA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 1st. One Elastos coin can currently be purchased for $2.09 or 0.00025213 BTC on major exchanges including CoinEgg, Bit-Z, Kucoin and BCEX. In the last week, Elastos has traded up 9% against the dollar. Elastos has a market capitalization of $33.57 million and approximately $2.93 million worth of Elastos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002996 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012141 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.79 or 0.00190463 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $83.99 or 0.01013317 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000706 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00022529 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.44 or 0.00089818 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Elastos Profile

Elastos’ launch date was December 22nd, 2017. Elastos’ total supply is 34,908,721 coins and its circulating supply is 16,063,887 coins. The Reddit community for Elastos is /r/Elastos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Elastos’ official Twitter account is @Elastos_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Elastos is www.elastos.org

Buying and Selling Elastos

Elastos can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEgg, Bit-Z, Kucoin, Huobi, LBank and BCEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elastos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elastos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Elastos using one of the exchanges listed above.

