Elastic One Day Volume Reaches $33,450.00 (XEL)

Elastic (CURRENCY:XEL) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 2nd. Over the last seven days, Elastic has traded up 15.1% against the US dollar. One Elastic coin can now be purchased for $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC on exchanges including Upbit, Stellar Decentralized Exchange and Bittrex. Elastic has a market capitalization of $7.27 million and approximately $33,450.00 worth of Elastic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Grin (GRIN) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00016495 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000469 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003281 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000660 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Golos (GOLOS) traded down 22.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Elastic Profile

Elastic uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 8th, 2017. Elastic’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 91,676,277 coins. Elastic’s official Twitter account is @elastic_coin . Elastic’s official website is www.elastic.pw . The Reddit community for Elastic is /r/XEL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Elastic’s official message board is talk.elasticexplorer.org

Elastic Coin Trading

Elastic can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Upbit and Stellar Decentralized Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elastic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elastic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Elastic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

