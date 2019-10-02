Edge Trading 8.1% Lower Over Last Week (DADI)

Edge (CURRENCY:DADI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 2nd. During the last seven days, Edge has traded down 8.1% against the dollar. One Edge token can now be purchased for about $0.0575 or 0.00000695 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including KuCoin, HitBTC, FCoin and Ethfinex. Edge has a market capitalization of $4.12 million and $20,714.00 worth of Edge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Edge alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00038153 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00006247 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $444.07 or 0.05362931 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000423 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000299 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0880 or 0.00001062 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000163 BTC.

About Edge

Edge (CRYPTO:DADI) is a token. It was first traded on February 16th, 2018. Edge’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 71,602,461 tokens. Edge’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Edge is edge.network/en . The Reddit community for Edge is /r/edgenetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Edge is medium.com/dadi

Buying and Selling Edge

Edge can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, HitBTC, KuCoin, OKEx, Ethfinex and FCoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Edge should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Edge using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Edge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Edge and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.