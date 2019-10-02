EDC Blockchain (EDC) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $763,481.00

EDC Blockchain (CURRENCY:EDC) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 2nd. Over the last week, EDC Blockchain has traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar. One EDC Blockchain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0049 or 0.00000059 BTC on major exchanges including DigiFinex, LocalTrade, P2PB2B and DDEX. EDC Blockchain has a total market cap of $13.10 million and approximately $763,481.00 worth of EDC Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get EDC Blockchain alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00031299 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00074081 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001832 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.92 or 0.00131993 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 20.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000897 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00004748 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8,287.48 or 1.00262325 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000594 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000369 BTC.

EDC Blockchain Profile

EDC Blockchain (EDC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 13th, 2016. EDC Blockchain’s total supply is 5,330,754,415 coins and its circulating supply is 2,670,646,025 coins. EDC Blockchain’s official Twitter account is @EDinarWorldwide . EDC Blockchain’s official website is edinarcoin.com

EDC Blockchain Coin Trading

EDC Blockchain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LocalTrade, DDEX, DigiFinex, Bit-Z and P2PB2B. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EDC Blockchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EDC Blockchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EDC Blockchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EDC Blockchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EDC Blockchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.