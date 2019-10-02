EchoLink (EKO) One Day Trading Volume Hits $118,508.00

EchoLink (CURRENCY:EKO) traded down 4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 1st. Over the last seven days, EchoLink has traded 4.9% higher against the US dollar. EchoLink has a total market capitalization of $1.55 million and $118,508.00 worth of EchoLink was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EchoLink token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including LBank, Hotbit, HitBTC and Huobi.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get EchoLink alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00038080 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00006149 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $454.43 or 0.05479887 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000416 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000304 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0823 or 0.00000993 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000163 BTC.

EchoLink Profile

EchoLink (CRYPTO:EKO) is a token. It launched on January 20th, 2018. EchoLink’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens. EchoLink’s official Twitter account is @EchoLinkInfo1 . The Reddit community for EchoLink is /r/EchoLinkInfo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for EchoLink is medium.com/@EchoLinkInfo . EchoLink’s official website is echolink.info

Buying and Selling EchoLink

EchoLink can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, LBank, Hotbit and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EchoLink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EchoLink should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EchoLink using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EchoLink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EchoLink and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.