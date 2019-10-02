Eaton Vance Management Sells 9,183 Shares of Cypress Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:CY)

Eaton Vance Management lessened its stake in Cypress Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:CY) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 240,688 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 9,183 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned approximately 0.07% of Cypress Semiconductor worth $5,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in Cypress Semiconductor by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 45,066 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Cypress Semiconductor by 73.8% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,293 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Cypress Semiconductor by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 23,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its position in shares of Cypress Semiconductor by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 72,634 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cypress Semiconductor by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 221,805 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the period. 80.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CY traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.35. 56,454 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,527,721. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.13 and a beta of 1.84. Cypress Semiconductor Co. has a 1 year low of $11.75 and a 1 year high of $23.43.

Cypress Semiconductor (NASDAQ:CY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). Cypress Semiconductor had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 19.36%. The business had revenue of $532.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $530.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Cypress Semiconductor Co. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 25th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. Cypress Semiconductor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.93%.

In other Cypress Semiconductor news, EVP Sudhir Gopalswamy sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.45, for a total value of $67,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 9,000 shares of company stock worth $206,280 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

CY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cypress Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. MKM Partners reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $23.85 price objective (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Cypress Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Cypress Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Cypress Semiconductor to $23.85 in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Cypress Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cypress Semiconductor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.75.

Cypress Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells embedded system solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Microcontroller and Connectivity Division, and Memory Products Division. The Microcontroller and Connectivity Division provides microcontroller (MCU), analog, and wireless and wired connectivity solutions, including Traveo automotive MCUs; programmable system-on-chip and general-purpose MCUs; analog power management integrated circuits and energy harvesting solutions; CapSense capacitive-sensing controllers; TrueTouch touchscreens; Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and Bluetooth low energy; and USB controllers comprising solutions for the USB-C and USB power delivery standards, as well as wireless Internet of things connectivity solutions.

