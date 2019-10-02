Eaton Vance Management Sells 24,014 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Eaton Vance Management reduced its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,052 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 24,014 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $4,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OXY. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 2,725.6% during the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 12,122 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 11,693 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Kavar Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

In other Occidental Petroleum news, Director Margaret M. Foran purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $43.15 per share, with a total value of $43,150.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William R. Klesse purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $45.54 per share, with a total value of $227,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 101,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,608,784.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 38,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,793,075 in the last three months. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE OXY traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.23. The company had a trading volume of 1,421,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,796,221. The company has a market capitalization of $32.47 billion, a PE ratio of 8.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.90. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $41.83 and a twelve month high of $83.35.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 19.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.31%. This is a boost from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is 63.07%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.50 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks began coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Occidental Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.12.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

