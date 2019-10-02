Eaton Vance Management Reduces Stock Position in Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Eaton Vance Management lowered its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,532 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $5,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 116.7% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 103.4% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 2,577.8% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 68.5% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 87.1% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.67% of the company’s stock.

In other Extra Space Storage news, Director Spencer Kirk sold 248,103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.33, for a total transaction of $30,102,336.99. Following the sale, the director now owns 153,069 shares in the company, valued at $18,571,861.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Grace Kunde sold 1,738 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.45, for a total value of $209,342.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $867,480.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 263,464 shares of company stock worth $31,948,458 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXR stock traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $115.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 197,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 949,045. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Extra Space Storage, Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.70 and a 12-month high of $124.46. The company has a market capitalization of $15.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.76, a PEG ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.57.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.09%.

EXR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded Extra Space Storage from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $93.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $131.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $121.00 price objective on Extra Space Storage and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Extra Space Storage has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.53.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned and/or operated 1,647 self-storage stores in 39 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.2 million units and approximately 125.7 million square feet of rentable space.

