Eaton Vance Management Raises Stock Position in ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ:ASML)

Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ:ASML) by 4.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,328 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,423 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in ASML were worth $6,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in ASML by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,484,787 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $843,365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215,606 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in ASML by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,186,018 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $662,469,000 after purchasing an additional 68,835 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in ASML by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,554,428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $531,142,000 after purchasing an additional 75,020 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in ASML by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,094,679 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $435,547,000 after purchasing an additional 61,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in ASML by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,628,558 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $338,626,000 after purchasing an additional 127,111 shares during the last quarter. 16.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ASML traded down $4.26 on Wednesday, hitting $241.13. 8,109 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 616,490. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. ASML Holding NV has a 1-year low of $144.50 and a 1-year high of $252.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $231.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $210.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.34 billion, a PE ratio of 33.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.23.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.18. ASML had a net margin of 23.08% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that ASML Holding NV will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. New Street Research downgraded shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of ASML from $240.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ASML from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. ASML presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $214.00.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography related systems primarily in the Netherlands, the United States, and Asia. It sells Holistic Lithography solutions, which integrate its three categories of products, including DUV lithography, EUV lithography, and Applications.

