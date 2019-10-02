Easterly Government Properties Inc (NYSE:DEA) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE reduced its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties Inc (NYSE:DEA) by 9.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,843 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Easterly Government Properties were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in Easterly Government Properties during the second quarter valued at about $2,607,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Easterly Government Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $305,000. Miles Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Easterly Government Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $266,000. AXA boosted its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 177.0% during the 2nd quarter. AXA now owns 324,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,875,000 after purchasing an additional 207,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 216.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 100,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after purchasing an additional 69,067 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

DEA traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.30. The company had a trading volume of 41,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 712,242. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20, a PEG ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 0.60. Easterly Government Properties Inc has a 12-month low of $15.16 and a 12-month high of $21.52.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.21). Easterly Government Properties had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 0.74%. The firm had revenue of $52.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. Easterly Government Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Easterly Government Properties Inc will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.88%. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.89%.

In related news, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 8,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.47, for a total transaction of $150,068.75. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 64,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,184,924.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William C. Trimble sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.14, for a total value of $172,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 108,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,081,034.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,125 shares of company stock worth $508,449 in the last 90 days. 12.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on DEA shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $19.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Compass Point started coverage on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Easterly Government Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Easterly Government Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.83.

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

