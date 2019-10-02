EagleX Price Hits $0.0003 on Major Exchanges (EGX)

EagleX (CURRENCY:EGX) traded down 21.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 2nd. In the last week, EagleX has traded down 30.5% against the US dollar. One EagleX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges including BiteBTC and STEX. EagleX has a market capitalization of $11,117.00 and approximately $66.00 worth of EagleX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get EagleX alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003045 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012154 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.72 or 0.00190448 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $83.79 or 0.01015094 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000721 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00023457 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.45 or 0.00090214 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About EagleX

EagleX’s total supply is 72,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 33,583,500 coins. EagleX’s official Twitter account is @EaglecoinID . The official website for EagleX is eaglepay.io

EagleX Coin Trading

EagleX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC and STEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EagleX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EagleX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EagleX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EagleX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EagleX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.