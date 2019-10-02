EACO (OTCMKTS:EACO) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $17.54

Shares of EACO Corp (OTCMKTS:EACO) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $17.54 and traded as low as $19.50. EACO shares last traded at $19.50, with a volume of 900 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.77 million, a P/E ratio of 10.77 and a beta of -0.12.

In other news, CEO Glen Ceiley sold 1,825 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.41, for a total transaction of $33,598.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 2,975 shares of company stock valued at $54,528 over the last three months. Insiders own 97.90% of the company’s stock.

EACO Corporation, through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Bisco Industries, Inc, distributes and sells electronic components and fasteners primarily in the United States and Canada. It offers electronic components, including spacers and standoffs, card guides and ejectors, component holders and fuses, circuit board connectors, and cable components, as well as various fasteners and hardware products.

