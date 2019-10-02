DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Sets New 1-Year Low at $27.17

DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $27.17 and last traded at $27.22, with a volume of 72152 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.08.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DXC shares. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of DXC Technology in a report on Monday, September 16th. BMO Capital Markets cut DXC Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut DXC Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Cfra reissued a “hold” rating on shares of DXC Technology in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on DXC Technology from $83.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. DXC Technology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.92.

The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a PE ratio of 3.35, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.94.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. DXC Technology had a return on equity of 19.57% and a net margin of 5.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DXC Technology Co will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. DXC Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.07%.

In related news, insider John M. Lawrie purchased 4,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $56.26 per share, with a total value of $234,379.16. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders acquired a total of 22,066 shares of company stock worth $1,153,043 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DXC. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in DXC Technology by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,403,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,401,012,000 after purchasing an additional 4,785,824 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of DXC Technology by 133.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,199,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,593,000 after buying an additional 2,402,773 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of DXC Technology by 369.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,529,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,520,000 after buying an additional 1,990,768 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its position in shares of DXC Technology by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 7,254,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,103,000 after buying an additional 1,897,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investec Asset Management LTD grew its position in shares of DXC Technology by 91.1% in the 2nd quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 1,699,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,741,000 after buying an additional 810,375 shares during the last quarter. 86.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through three segments: Global Business Services (GBS), Global Infrastructure Services (GIS), and United States Public Sector (USPS).

