Dropbox Inc (NASDAQ:DBX) Stake Lifted by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Dropbox Inc (NASDAQ:DBX) by 17.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,907,950 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 429,504 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $72,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Dropbox by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,369,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,147,000 after acquiring an additional 4,847,447 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Dropbox by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,362,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,885,000 after acquiring an additional 5,341,378 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Dropbox by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,549,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,372,000 after acquiring an additional 811,742 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Dropbox by 63.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,551,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,535,197 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Dropbox by 836.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,537,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,752,000 after acquiring an additional 5,838,601 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.48% of the company’s stock.

DBX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. William Blair dropped coverage on Dropbox in a report on Friday, August 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Dropbox in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America dropped coverage on Dropbox in a report on Friday, August 9th. Macquarie dropped coverage on Dropbox in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Dropbox from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.33.

In other news, insider Quentin Clark sold 16,674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.56, for a total transaction of $409,513.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Timothy Regan sold 4,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total value of $105,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 93,742 shares of company stock valued at $1,956,472. 31.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ DBX traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.49. 278,044 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,755,745. Dropbox Inc has a 1 year low of $17.20 and a 1 year high of $27.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.88 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.16.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.15. Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 6.57% and a negative net margin of 2.91%. The business had revenue of $401.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $401.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. Dropbox’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dropbox Inc will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

About Dropbox

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its Website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. The company has approximately 500 million registered users across 180 countries.

