DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DLH Holdings Corp. serves clients throughout the United States as a full-service provider of healthcare, logistics, and technical support services to DoD and Federal agencies. Its healthcare delivery solutions include professional services, such as case management, health and injury assessment, critical care, medical/surgical, emergency room/trauma center, counseling, behavioral health and trauma brain injury, medical systems analysis, and medical logistics, and allied support services in the areas of MRI technology, diagnostic sonography, phlebotomy, dosimetry, physical therapy, and pharmaceuticals. The company’s logistics and technical services include program and project management, systems engineering and applicable information technology services, integrated logistics support, training, equipment and non-tactical vehicle operations and maintenance, and facilities and shipyard support services. DLH Holdings Corp., formerly known as TeamStaff, Inc., is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded DLH from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th.

Shares of DLHC traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.26. 5,280 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,930. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. DLH has a twelve month low of $3.66 and a twelve month high of $6.78. The company has a market capitalization of $48.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 1.04.

DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. DLH had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 3.98%. The business had revenue of $38.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.80 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that DLH will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Wynnefield Partners Small Cap purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.25 per share, with a total value of $42,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLHC. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of DLH during the second quarter worth about $599,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DLH by 19.1% during the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 528,690 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,384,000 after buying an additional 84,790 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of DLH by 22.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 337,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,715,000 after buying an additional 62,441 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new position in shares of DLH during the second quarter worth about $312,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DLH during the second quarter worth about $165,000. 59.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DLH Holdings Corp. provides healthcare and social services in the United States. It offers defense and veterans' health solutions, including case management, physical and behavioral health examinations, and medical administration and logistics services. The company also provides a range of human services and solutions, which consists of educational and environmental support services for the underserved children and youth comprising health, nutritional, parental, and behavioral services; and IT system architecture design, migration plan, and ongoing maintenance services.

