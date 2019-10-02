Dios Exploration (CVE:DOS) Stock Price Up 20%

Shares of Dios Exploration Inc (CVE:DOS) rose 20% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06, approximately 120,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 123% from the average daily volume of 53,766 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.05 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.00.

About Dios Exploration (CVE:DOS)

Dios Exploration Inc engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company explores for gold and diamond deposits. It holds interests in various projects that cover 624 mining claims in James Bay. The company is based in Montreal, Canada.

