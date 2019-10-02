Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Trading Down 1.9% After Analyst Downgrade

Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) traded down 1.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on the stock from $125.00 to $130.00. The stock traded as low as $85.00 and last traded at $83.35, 80,747 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 96% from the average session volume of 1,933,407 shares. The stock had previously closed at $85.00.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $155.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $156.00 price target on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Sunday, August 11th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $151.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $135.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Diamondback Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.95.

In related news, COO Michael L. Hollis sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.25, for a total transaction of $204,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael P. Cross sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.75, for a total transaction of $104,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,621,690 over the last 90 days. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FANG. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy during the second quarter valued at $303,291,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 4.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,717,934 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,167,931,000 after acquiring an additional 485,647 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 14,382.5% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 468,943 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $51,101,000 after acquiring an additional 465,705 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 47.5% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,406,516 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $153,268,000 after acquiring an additional 453,267 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 43.2% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 941,887 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $102,638,000 after acquiring an additional 284,343 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.17% of the company’s stock.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.92. The firm has a market cap of $13.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 26.92%. The company’s revenue was up 93.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Diamondback Energy Inc will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

