Diageo (OTCMKTS:DFRYF) Stock Price Up 2.3%

Diageo plc (OTCMKTS:DFRYF) shares rose 2.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $83.54 and last traded at $83.02, approximately 13,427 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 1,910% from the average daily volume of 668 shares. The stock had previously closed at $81.14.

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group raised Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 4th.

Get Diageo alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average is $81.54.

Dufry AG operates as a travel retail company in Southern Europe, Africa, the United Kingdom, Central and Eastern Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, Latin America, and North America. The company operates various store concepts, including general travel retail shops under the Dufry, World Duty Free, Nuance, Hellenic Duty Free, Colombian Emeralds, Duty Free Uruguay, Hudson, Duty Free Shop Argentina, and RegStaer brands; Dufry shopping stores; brand boutiques; convenience stores primarily under the Hudson brand; and specialized shops and theme stores.

Read More: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.