Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday after Cowen lowered their price target on the stock from $69.00 to $68.00. The stock had previously closed at $58.28, but opened at $57.01. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Delta Air Lines shares last traded at $54.35, with a volume of 13,985,832 shares trading hands.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research set a $69.00 price objective on Delta Air Lines and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Delta Air Lines currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.24.

In other news, SVP William C. Carroll sold 6,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total value of $395,552.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,425,699.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.03, for a total value of $3,151,500.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 267,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,862,163.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 83,285 shares of company stock worth $5,219,381 in the last ninety days. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DAL. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 55,913 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,173,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 2,719.1% in the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 166,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,586,000 after purchasing an additional 160,344 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 15,084 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,703 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 136,204 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,035,000 after purchasing an additional 9,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 4,452 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. 86.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.01. The stock has a market cap of $37.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.34.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The transportation company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $12.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.49 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 9.85%. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile (NYSE:DAL)

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

