Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Issues Q3 2019 Earnings Guidance

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) updated its third quarter 2019 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.20-2.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.27. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.615-12.615 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.67 billion.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DAL. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Cowen reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $69.00 price objective (up from $67.00) on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Delta Air Lines from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, September 6th. ValuEngine lowered Delta Air Lines from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $69.00 price objective on Delta Air Lines and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Delta Air Lines presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $68.00.

NYSE DAL traded down $3.56 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.45. The stock had a trading volume of 4,550,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,131,062. The company has a market capitalization of $37.89 billion, a PE ratio of 9.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.34. Delta Air Lines has a 12 month low of $45.08 and a 12 month high of $63.44.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The transportation company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $12.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.49 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 9.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Rahul D. Samant sold 16,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.87, for a total transaction of $1,024,505.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,039 shares in the company, valued at $3,157,782.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.03, for a total value of $3,151,500.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 267,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,862,163.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 83,285 shares of company stock worth $5,219,381 over the last three months. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

