Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Given a $75.00 Price Target by Stephens Analysts

Stephens set a $75.00 target price on Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) in a report published on Monday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Imperial Capital raised their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Friday, September 6th. They set a buy rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $68.24.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

DAL traded down $2.66 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $54.35. 13,988,368 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,415,790. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Delta Air Lines has a one year low of $45.08 and a one year high of $63.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.01.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The transportation company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $12.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.49 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 31.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines will post 7.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP William C. Carroll sold 6,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total transaction of $395,552.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,425,699.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.03, for a total transaction of $3,151,500.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 267,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,862,163.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 83,285 shares of company stock valued at $5,219,381. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DAL. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 7.8% in the first quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 73,121 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,777,000 after purchasing an additional 5,274 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 9.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 406,496 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $20,996,000 after acquiring an additional 36,079 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 2.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 572,607 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,575,000 after acquiring an additional 12,700 shares during the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 237.8% in the first quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 51,687 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,670,000 after acquiring an additional 36,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 29.0% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 60,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,125,000 after acquiring an additional 13,595 shares during the last quarter. 86.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

Read More: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.