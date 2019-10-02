Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Receives $68.12 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nineteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $67.94.

DAL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Buckingham Research increased their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Wolfe Research set a $69.00 price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

Delta Air Lines stock traded down $3.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $53.94. The company had a trading volume of 9,119,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,131,062. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Delta Air Lines has a 52 week low of $45.08 and a 52 week high of $63.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.06 and a 200-day moving average of $57.01. The firm has a market cap of $37.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.55, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.19.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The transportation company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.07. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 31.68%. The firm had revenue of $12.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Delta Air Lines will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO W Gilbert West sold 10,342 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.64, for a total transaction of $647,822.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 82,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,198,618.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP William C. Carroll sold 6,384 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total transaction of $395,552.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,425,699.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 83,285 shares of company stock valued at $5,219,381 in the last quarter. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lau Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 3rd quarter worth about $217,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,077,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 48,249 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 2nd quarter worth about $626,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 6,182 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

