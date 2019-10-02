Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) Given a $55.00 Price Target at Piper Jaffray Companies

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) has been assigned a $55.00 target price by stock analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies in a report released on Monday, TipRanks reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 61.05% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $44.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Leerink Swann reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.90.

Get Deciphera Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ DCPH traded up $1.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $34.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 223,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 398,951. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $18.55 and a 52-week high of $42.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.26 and a quick ratio of 7.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.11 and a beta of 1.89.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.12) by $0.56. The business had revenue of $25.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.00 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals will post -4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Deciphera Pharmaceuticals news, insider Daniel C. Martin sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.56, for a total value of $106,680.00. Also, CFO Thomas Patrick Kelly sold 11,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.27, for a total transaction of $464,287.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 576,107 shares of company stock valued at $21,748,018 in the last ninety days. 7.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 61,033.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $64,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 89.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 214.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 5,366 shares during the last quarter. 45.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response of various cancer therapies. The company's lead drug candidate is DCC-2618, which is in Phase III trial for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors; and that is in Phase I trial for treating advanced systemic mastocytosis, gliomas, melanoma, NSCLC/germ cell/penile, and soft tissue sarcomas.

Read More: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.