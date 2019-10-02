DATx 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $80,154.00 (DATX)

DATx (CURRENCY:DATX) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 2nd. One DATx token can currently be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, FCoin, HADAX and HitBTC. DATx has a total market capitalization of $739,781.00 and $80,154.00 worth of DATx was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, DATx has traded 11.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003037 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012173 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.74 or 0.00190616 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $83.71 or 0.01013532 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000720 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00023424 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.43 or 0.00089979 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

DATx Profile

DATx was first traded on February 22nd, 2018. DATx’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,391,302,551 tokens. The official website for DATx is www.datx.co . DATx’s official Twitter account is @DATxOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

DATx Token Trading

DATx can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: FCoin, HADAX, HitBTC, Kucoin, IDEX and Rfinex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DATx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DATx should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DATx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

