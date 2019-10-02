Daejan (LON:DJAN) Shares Down 0.8%

Daejan Holdings PLC (LON:DJAN) was down 0.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 4,990 ($65.20) and last traded at GBX 4,990 ($65.20), approximately 4,469 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 68% from the average daily volume of 2,660 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5,030 ($65.73).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.27, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market cap of $819.66 million and a PE ratio of 6.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 5,279.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 5,598.33.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of GBX 71 ($0.93) per share. This is a positive change from Daejan’s previous dividend of $35.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.26%. Daejan’s payout ratio is presently 0.14%.

Daejan Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the property investment activities in the United Kingdom and the United States. Its property portfolio includes commercial, industrial, and residential properties. The company was incorporated in 1935 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

