D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Raises Holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) by 186.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 193,104 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 125,683 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $3,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 15.7% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 7.3% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 22,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 2.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 91,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 2,542 shares during the last quarter. Wilen Investment Management CORP. grew its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 20.8% during the first quarter. Wilen Investment Management CORP. now owns 17,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 3,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 2.4% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 214,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,610,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. 87.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Builders FirstSource news, CFO Peter M. Jackson sold 4,328 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.20, for a total value of $87,425.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 53,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,072,539.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO M Chad Crow sold 87,657 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total value of $1,757,522.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,949,121.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 219,744 shares of company stock worth $4,258,449. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub raised Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Buckingham Research raised their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Shares of NASDAQ BLDR traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.93. 5,575 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 946,357. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.15 and a 1 year high of $21.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.51. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 1.93.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 39.63% and a net margin of 3.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Builders FirstSource Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

