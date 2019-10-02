D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Has $3.35 Million Stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AGIO)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AGIO) by 62.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,112 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 113,201 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned about 0.11% of Agios Pharmaceuticals worth $3,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 82.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,010 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 63.0% in the 2nd quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,851 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,666 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $231,000.

NASDAQ:AGIO traded down $1.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $32.12. 1,078 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 587,983. The company has a quick ratio of 5.91, a current ratio of 5.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.76. Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc has a one year low of $31.46 and a one year high of $76.65. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of -5.32 and a beta of 2.22.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.70) by ($0.17). Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 383.05% and a negative return on equity of 59.89%. The company had revenue of $26.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.19) earnings per share. Agios Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was down 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -7.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AGIO shares. Guggenheim upgraded Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 23rd. BidaskClub cut Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $80.00 target price on Agios Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Agios Pharmaceuticals to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.43.

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of novel investigational medicines to treat cancer and rare genetic diseases. It focuses on diseases that are directly caused by changes in genes or chromosomes, often passed from one generation to the next.

